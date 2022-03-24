Mysterious 'Odd Radio Circles' Can Be Seen In Space

ORCs are objects that were initially discovered in 2020 and have raised questions ever since.

The ORCs were initially spotted by astronomers using the Australian SKA Pathfinder telescope, which is operated by Australia’s national science agency CSIRO, or Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and are reported to measure about a million light-years across, 16 times larger than the Milky Way galaxy that encompasses the Earth and its solar system.

While they still remain a mystery, astronomers believe ORCs take 1 billion years to reach their maximum size and are so massive that they expand through multiple galaxies.

As of Thursday (March 24), only five radio circles have been discovered in space.

