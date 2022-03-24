President Biden Says U.S. Would 'Respond' If Russia Uses Chemical Weapons

Speaking during a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, after an emergency NATO meeting, President Joe Biden said that Russia's potential use of chemical or biological weapons would "trigger a response in kind" from the United States.

"So you've warned about the real threat of chemical weapons being used. Have you gathered specific intelligence that suggests that President Putin is deploying these weapons, moving them into position, or considering their use? And would the US or NATO respond with military action if he did use chemical weapons?" a reporter with the Associated Press asked Biden.

"We would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of use," Biden replied.

President Biden also said that the United States will commit an additional $1 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In addition, the United States has also agreed to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the violence.

"The United States is committed to provide over $2 billion in military equipment to Ukraine since I became president. Anti-air systems, anti-armor systems, ammunition, and our weapons are flowing into Ukraine as I speak. And today, I am announcing the United States is prepared to commit more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to help get relief to millions of Ukrainians affected by the war in Ukraine," Biden said.

Biden also called on the G-20 group of nations to expel Russia from the group. If they do not wish to remove Russia, Biden suggested that Ukraine should be allowed to participate in the meetings.