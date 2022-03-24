Robbery Suspect Gets Car Stuck On Hill During Clackamas County Chase

People have found strange or hilarious ways to botch their escape after committing a crime. A robbery suspect's escape came to an end after he got his getaway vehicle stuck on a hill near Portland, KPTV reports.

Tuesday afternoon (March 22), deputies responded to a report of a robbery at an AutoZone located at 10722 Southeast 82nd Avenue, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Officials identified 34-year-old Demarcus Donte Roundtree, of Portland was identified as the suspect. He allegedly tried walking out of the store with several stolen items but was confronted by an employee. Roundtree then yelled at the employee and whipped out a handgun before fleeing in a silver Cadillac sedan, authorities say.

After deputies found Roundtree sitting in a parking lot near the AutoZone, the suspect immediately fled and kicked off a pursuit. The chase ended when Roundtree reportedly went down a dead-end street and drove up a small grassy hill, effectively leaving him stuck.

Deputies took Roundtree into custody but he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. After he was released, he was booked for first-degree robbery, menacing, second-degree theft, and attempting to elude a police officer. His bail was set at $265,000.