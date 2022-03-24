Seven Children Hospitalized After Another Kid Gave Them Sleeping Pills

Seven children had to be hospitalized after taking prescription sleeping pills from another child. Authorities in Hopewell, Virginia, said the children were unsupervised at the time.

They said that a mother dropped her three children off at the house and then left to go to the store. When she returned, she found the seven children unresponsive inside. She immediately called 911, and the children were rushed to the hospital.

Officials said that three of the children, ages one, two, and three, are in critical condition. The other four children are expected to be okay. Investigators determined that one of the older children found the medication and gave it to the other kids.

The bottle did not have a label on it, but after consulting with doctors, investigators determined the bottle contained prescription-strength sleeping pills.

"They were left unsupervised for a short period of time, and one of the kids that have prescription medication got into it and shared with the other children here," Lt. Cheyenne Casale with the Hopewell Police Department said.

Casale said that the investigation is ongoing and that the adults who were supposed to be watching the children could face charges.

"Find out who are we going to hold accountable and get these kids in a safe environment, that's our number one goal," Casale said.

Child Protective Services was contacted and is aiding with the investigation. WTVR reported that the officials described the conditions inside the home as "less than desirable."