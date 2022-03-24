Silverchair's Daniel Johns Enters Rehab Following Accident

Daniel Johns has checked into rehab after being involved in a car accident Wednesday night (March 23). According to the The Sydney Morning Herald, the former Silverchair frontman was charged with high-range drink-driving after colliding with another vehicle in New South Wales, Australia.

After failing a roadside breathalyzer, “[Johns] was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace police station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.157,” according to NSW police.

On Thursday (March 24), the singer opened up on Instagram about his mental health and decision to get help.

"As you know, my mental health is a work in progress. I have good days and bad days but it’s something I always have to manage," he began his message. "Over the last week I began to experience panic attacks. Last night I got lost while driving and I was in an accident. I am ok, everyone is ok."

"Alongside my therapy, I’ve been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my PTSD, anxiety and depression. I know this is not sustainable or healthy," Johns added. "I have to step back now as I’m self-admitting to a rehabilitation center and I don’t know how long I’ll be there. Appreciate your love and support as always."

Friends and fans shared well wishes to Johns in the comments, including his ex-wife and fellow musician Natalie Imbruglia, who wrote: "Love you so much. You’ve got this"

See Johns' post below.