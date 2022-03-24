Smashburger Opening First Restaurant With Full Bar In Colorado, See Where

Goods news for the Smashburger fans in Colorado! They're opening up a new location in the Centennial State, and this spot is going to be a first for the company, according to Thrillist.

The burger chain will be opening its first location with a full bar in Denver, which will feature beer and cocktails on the menu. What sets this concept apart are the cocktails and other options, such as the Blackberry Smash, Smoke & Spice Margarita, Smash Rum Punch, Coconut Mule, and more.

"This new Smashburger concept sets itself apart from our traditional locations with an elevated dining experience," Smashburger President Carl Buchannan says. "We are thrilled to bring our first full bar restaurant to our hometown in Denver."