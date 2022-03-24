Smashburger Opening First Restaurant With Full Bar In Colorado, See Where

By Zuri Anderson

March 24, 2022

Smashburger Fast Casual Restaurant Location I
Photo: Getty Images

Goods news for the Smashburger fans in Colorado! They're opening up a new location in the Centennial State, and this spot is going to be a first for the company, according to Thrillist.

The burger chain will be opening its first location with a full bar in Denver, which will feature beer and cocktails on the menu. What sets this concept apart are the cocktails and other options, such as the Blackberry Smash, Smoke & Spice Margarita, Smash Rum Punch, Coconut Mule, and more.

"This new Smashburger concept sets itself apart from our traditional locations with an elevated dining experience," Smashburger President Carl Buchannan says. "We are thrilled to bring our first full bar restaurant to our hometown in Denver."

To make the occasion better, there will be a happy hour special every Friday and Saturday evening through April.

When will this Smashburger spot open? Reporters say Thursday, March 25. You can also pull up for their grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 2. Enjoy the Classic Burger special for $10, happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m., and special swag.

A company representative told Thrillist they're planning on incorporating full bars in future locations, too. The next concept is slated to open in New York City.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.