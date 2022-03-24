This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
March 24, 2022
What tastes good isn't always the best for your body. Plenty of U.S. restaurants take pride in serving up the sweetest, greasiest, and most downright delicious things you can imagine. Whether it's a huge burger with seven patties, a stack of pancakes loaded with sweet fixings, or a wide pizza with too many toppings to count, some people can get creative with ridiculous orders.
If you've ever been interested in trying these enormous sources of calories, look no further than Eat This, Not That! The website rounded up the most insane restaurant orders in every state.
The unhealthiest thing you could possibly order in Florida is...
The Fat Sandwiches at Muchies 420 Cafe!
Writers explained these over-the-top sandwiches:
"When it comes to eating unhealthy in Florida, you have your work cut out for you, but one locale rises above. Sarasota's Munchies 420 Cafe serves up a menu for anyone who got hit with strong cravings for unhealthy combos of fried chicken sandwiches loaded with melted cheese sauce or incredibly huge burgers. With a menu aimed at anyone facing late-night munchies, you know this restaurant won't pull any punches loading up their meals with carbs, salt, fat, and sugar. They do have salads if you want something fresh on the side."
If you're interested in trying one of Munchies' Fat Sandwiches, drop by 6639 Superior Ave in Sarasota.
Click here to see Eat This' full list of unbelievable restaurant orders.