This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Louisiana
By Sarah Tate
March 24, 2022
While eating a balanced diet can help keep you healthy, sometimes you just want a decadent meal to satisfy your cravings. However, it can be easy to go a bit overboard thanks to the hidden calories and fat that can impact your health.
Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the least healthy restaurant orders around, and one eatery in New Orleans got the top spot for Louisiana. According to the site:
"When it comes to dining out, sometimes you need to indulge to satisfy that hard-to-hit craving. It's okay to order the occasional extra-large burger, decadent dessert, or plate of French fries. However, some restaurants pack way more calories into their meals than you can even guess. Knowing which restaurants offer up the most unhealthy meals can keep you out of trouble — especially if you find yourself in the area with mega cravings."
So which Louisiana restaurant has the unhealthiest order in the state?
Dat Dog
According to the list, Dat Dog serves up the unhealthiest order in the state with its indulgent Guinness Dog, complete with your choice of toppings like andouille sauce, crawfish etouffee, dill pickle, sauerkraut and more.
Dat Dog has three locations around New Orleans. Find your nearest location by visiting the website.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:
"Louisiana has become synonymous with great food, but not all of it should get eaten every day. Dat Dog features a sodium-laden menu of specialty hot dogs, like the Guinness Dog or their Duck Sausage. Limit yourself to one and wash it down with a lot of water."
