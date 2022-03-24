You Can Be Paid $12,000 To Grow A Mullet

If you're willing to grow a mullet, you could cash in on some serious extra money.

Rooftop Squad is offering $12,000 for a 12-month contract position in which the successful candidate will grow a mullet and document their experience.

"With the rise in people growing mullets over these past two years, we here at Rooftopsquad.com want to discover what it’s like to have one, what it takes to maintain the iconic look and what kind of reactions you get from rocking the sometimes-controversial hairstyle," Rooftop Squad wrote in a job post on their website. "Hoping to do just this as we are looking to hire someone to grow a mullet and become our very own ‘Mullet Master’!

"The soon to be ‘Mullet Master’ will be paid $12,000 to grow the iconic ‘80s hairstyle over the next year, documenting their experience and reporting back on any experiences of ‘mullet discrimination’."

Rooftop Squad lists the following job requirements on its application:

The successful candidate must shave their head and then grow a mullet throughout the 12-month contract period

When the hair is long enough, Rooftopsquad.com will arrange an appointment for the mullet haircut with a specialist hairdresser, arranging a convenient time with the successful candidate

Provide bi-weekly growth check ins so it can be reported on the Rooftopsquad.com website with images of how their mullet is coming along

Share a monthly blog post on the Rooftopsquad.com website to provide engaging content for people who have, or are considering growing, a mullet.

The company said the "Mullet Master" will be compensated in $1,000 monthly payments and will be eligible for a $5,000 bonus if they decide to keep the hairstyle after the completion of the 12-month span.

Candidates must be 18 or older, fluent in English and have good writing skills to apply.

You can access the application by clicking here.