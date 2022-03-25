Here's Where To Get The Best Lasagna In Wisconsin

Sinking your fork into a hearty slice of lasagna is probably one of the most satisfying meals out there, and although it’s always delicious when it’s homemade, there are tons of places to go and order some. That’s why Love Food is pointing out the best lasagne in your state. The ultimate food publisher wrote in its recent rankings:

“With its layers of pasta, rich meat sauce and bubbling cheese, lasagne is a near perfect food – and nothing beats one that's made for you. These lasagnes, from the Neapolitan to the northern Italian, are exemplary of how the dish should be prepared. Read on and find out where to eat the best lasagne in your state.”

So, which lasagna stands out the most in Wisconsin? Love Food recommends the lasagne at Capri di Nuovo, located in West Allis. Here’s why it stands out among the rest, according to Love Food:

“When you order the Classic Lasagna at family-owned Capri di Nuovo, you aren’t getting a reheated dish prepared hours prior. Each plate is made to order following a recipe that includes a meat sauce that has been passed down generations. Ricotta can be added for a little extra cost. It’s rich and bursting with Italian flavours.”

See the rest of the best lasagnas here.