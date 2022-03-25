Here's Where You Can Find The Best Lasagna In Ohio

Sinking your fork into a hearty slice of lasagna is probably one of the most satisfying meals out there, and although it’s always delicious when it’s homemade, there are tons of places to go and order some. That’s why Love Food is pointing out the best lasagne in your state. The ultimate food publisher wrote in its recent rankings:

“With its layers of pasta, rich meat sauce and bubbling cheese, lasagne is a near perfect food – and nothing beats one that's made for you. These lasagnes, from the Neapolitan to the northern Italian, are exemplary of how the dish should be prepared. Read on and find out where to eat the best lasagne in your state.”

So, which lasagna stands out the most in Ohio? Love Food recommends the lasagne at Lola & Guiseppe’s Trattoria, located in Columbus. Here’s why it stands out among the rest, according to Love Food:

“Do you like your lasagne saucy or cheesy? At quaint mom-and-pop restaurant Lola & Giuseppe’s Trattoria, you don’t have to choose. The five-layer dish is made with ground chuck steak, four cheeses and lashings of homemade marinara. Guests call it a masterpiece and say they’d eat it for every meal if they could.”

See the rest of the best lasagnas here.