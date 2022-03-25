Listen To Dave Grohl's Thrash Metal EP 'Dream Widow'

It may have not come out when Studio 666 premiered like Dave Grohl promised, but the Dream Widow EP is here. And it's well worth the wait.

Its conception is similar to the first Foo Fighters album, with Grohl taking on vocals and recording most of the instruments himself; however, this time around he did get some help from lead guitarist Jim Rota, who appears on the first five songs, and keyboardists Oliver Roman and Rami Jaffee. The self-titled album's eight tracks follow the same thrash metal formula as "March of the Insane," which came out last month.

Dream Widow is the fictional band that plays an integral part in the Foos' horror flick. “I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band [Dream Widow] from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the f**king demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose,” Grohl explained before Studio 666 hit theaters.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl gave more details about the plot, revealing that the Dream Widow singer “went insane, murdered his entire band over creative differences and then kills himself in the house.”

Studio 666 is out now. Listen to Dream Widow above.