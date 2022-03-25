Massive Fire Breaks Out At NFL Stadium

A massive fire broke out at Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the Denver Broncos, on Thursday (March 24) afternoon, the Denver Fire Department confirmed on its Twitter account.

"#DenverFireDepartment crews are extinguishing a fire at Mile high stadium, 1701 Bryant. Unknown cause at this time, but fire affected has affected the suite are and the third level seating area," the department tweeted at the time.

The department confirmed the fire was under control as of 2:43 local time.

Denver Fire Department spokesman Greg Pixley confirmed zero individuals were injured in relation to the fire and the department was continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze, NBC News reports.