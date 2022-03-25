Meet The Phoenix Zoo's Newest Family Member
By Ginny Reese
March 25, 2022
You can now meet the Phoenix Zoo's newest family member, Luna.
AZ Family reported that Luna is the newest member of the Masai giraffe herd. she was born on February 7th.
According to the zoo, Luna's name, meaning "moon" in Spanish, was given to her by the zoo's Hoofstock team because she was born at night. Fittingly enough, Luna's mother's name is Sunshine. Luna is Sunshine's third calf.
Luna is still getting used to her space in the Savanna habitat, and you could catch a glimpse of her in the morning.
According to the zookeepers, Luna is loving her new home already, and she's definitely sticking to her mom's side.
When she was born, Luna was already 6 feet tall, but she will grow to be around 15 feet when she grows up.
The Phoenix Zoo says that giraffes are social animals that typically hang out in herds. In the wild, the animals can live up to 25 years. They can live up to 28 years in managed care.
