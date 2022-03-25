You can now meet the Phoenix Zoo's newest family member, Luna.

AZ Family reported that Luna is the newest member of the Masai giraffe herd. she was born on February 7th.

According to the zoo, Luna's name, meaning "moon" in Spanish, was given to her by the zoo's Hoofstock team because she was born at night. Fittingly enough, Luna's mother's name is Sunshine. Luna is Sunshine's third calf.

Luna is still getting used to her space in the Savanna habitat, and you could catch a glimpse of her in the morning.

According to the zookeepers, Luna is loving her new home already, and she's definitely sticking to her mom's side.