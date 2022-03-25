Missing New England 7-Year-Old's Father's Girlfriend Found Dead

The Manchester Police Department has provided a key update in relation to the ongoing investigation into missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

Kelsey Small, 27, the girlfriend of Montgomery's father, Adam, was found dead, the department confirmed on Thursday via the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Small is reported to have died on March 13 in Manchester, but a department spokesperson didn't release additional details and said her cause of death is pending, though not considered suspicious.

Small and Adam Montgomery were found by police sleeping in their car on December 31, 2021, days after the department launched its search for Harmony, who was last seen in October 2019.

Harmony was last put in the care of her father, who was homeless and remains jailed on child abuse and child endangerment charge, as well as a felony second-degree assault charge, which is from an incident in which he allegedly admitted to a concerned uncle that he'd given her a black eye in July 2019 after she couldn't stop her little brother from crying, according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News.

Small told police she had dated Adam Montgomery for more than a year and was aware that he had four children from previous relationships, but claimed he'd lost contact with them and never spoke of Harmony.

Adam Montgomery was eventually arrested, however, Small was never charged in relation to the ongoing investigation.

Montgomery obtained custody of Harmony -- despite a lengthy criminal record -- after the child's mother, Crystal Sorey, went into drug treatment.

Sorey claims she had limited contact with her daughter, which was eventually cut off completely by Adam Montgomery.

Montgomery also has three children with ex-wife, Kayla Montgomery, who currently faces a felony theft and two misdemeanors charges in relation to welfare fraud stemming from benefits received for Harmony.

NBC News reports Kayla Montgomery had told investigators that she was told by Adam Montgomery that Harmony was returning to live with her mother.

Adam Montgomery also claimed Sorey picked up her daughter to live with her.

Sorey has not been charged in relation to the case and said she's been trying to locate her daughter since April 2019.

Kayla Montgomery was released from jail in January in order to enter drug treatment and is due to appear in court for a routine case conference on April 7, the Union Leader reports.

Adam Montgomery is scheduled to appear at a court case conference on June 28.