Russian Troops Reportedly Ran Over Their Commanding Officer With A Tank

By Bill Galluccio

March 25, 2022

A column of tanks marked with the Z symbol stretches into
Photo: LightRocket

A group of disgruntled Russian soldiers reportedly killed their commanding officer in Ukraine. A western official claimed that Colonel Yuri Medvedev who was the commander of 37 Motor Rifle Brigade, was intentionally run down in a tank by his own troops as Russian casualties continue to mount in Ukraine.

The brigade commander of one of the units was killed by his own troops and killed by his own troops, we believe, as a consequence of the scale of loss that had been taken by his brigade," the official said. "That just gives an insight into perhaps some of the morale challenges that Russian forces are having."

The incident happened about two weeks ago. According to Metro video footage showed Medvedev being transported to a hospital in Belarus with injuries to both of his legs. At the time, it was claimed that he was injured in battle, but now Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk is backing up claims that Medvedev was killed by his own troops. He said that half of the battalion's 1,500 soldiers were either killed or injured.

"A soldier, choosing a convenient moment during the battle, ran over his brigade commander, Colonel Yuri Medvedev, with a tank, injuring both his legs," Tsimbalyuk wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

It is unknown what happened to the soldiers who allegedly killed their commanding officer.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.