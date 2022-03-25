Taylor Bennett Announces New Album And Upcoming Tour

"I’m excited to announce my new partnership with @champion," Bennett wrote. "I’ll be kicking things off APRIL 1st with a college tour beginning in Atlanta + my new Single “Fall Short” 😁 This is just the start of many things to come!"

The Be Yourself, Be A Champion tour is expected to hit several college campuses in cities like Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and others. The tour will also make a stop in other major cities like Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and New York City with more locations to be announced in the near future. The shows at each college campus will be exclusively for students who are currently enrolled. Student can RSVP for their tickets here.

Bennett and Champion's Be Yourself capsule collection will also make its debut during the tour. The collection will include a series of hoodies, t-shirts, crewnecks and shorts. While the tour kicks off April 1, the capsule collection will be available starting April 7.

“I’m so excited to partner with Champion, some of my earliest memories are accompanied by Champion clothing," Bennett said in a press release about the collaboration. "This partnership is the beginning of great clothing, great music, and a great tour!”

Look out for Taylor Bennett's new song "Fall Short" dropping April 1.