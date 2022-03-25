The Best Lasagna In Minnesota Has A 'Spicy Kick To It'

Sinking your fork into a hearty slice of lasagna is probably one of the most satisfying meals out there, and although it’s always delicious when it’s homemade, there are tons of places to go and order some. That’s why Love Food is pointing out the best lasagne in your state. The ultimate food publisher wrote in its recent rankings:

“With its layers of pasta, rich meat sauce and bubbling cheese, lasagne is a near perfect food – and nothing beats one that's made for you. These lasagnes, from the Neapolitan to the northern Italian, are exemplary of how the dish should be prepared. Read on and find out where to eat the best lasagne in your state.”

So, which lasagna stands out the most in Minnesota? Love Food recommends the lasagne at DeGidio’s, located in St. Paul. Here’s why it stands out among the rest, according to Love Food:

“Another old-school gem, DeGidio’s dates back to the 1930s. It prides itself on cutting lasagne pieces so large you can’t possibly finish it all, and have leftovers to take home. Made with Italian sausage as well as ricotta, Italian cheeses and tomato sauce, it has a bit of a spicy kick to it.”

