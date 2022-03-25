This Detroit Restaurant Serves The Best Lasagna In Michigan

Sinking your fork into a hearty slice of lasagna is probably one of the most satisfying meals out there, and although it’s always delicious when it’s homemade, there are tons of places to go and order some. That’s why Love Food is pointing out the best lasagne in your state. The ultimate food publisher wrote in its recent rankings:

“With its layers of pasta, rich meat sauce and bubbling cheese, lasagne is a near perfect food – and nothing beats one that's made for you. These lasagnes, from the Neapolitan to the northern Italian, are exemplary of how the dish should be prepared. Read on and find out where to eat the best lasagne in your state.”

So, which lasagna stands out the most in Michigan? Love Food recommends the lasagne at La Lanterna, located in Detroit. Here’s why it stands out among the rest, according to Love Food:

“For a lasagne that’s bursting with flavour, head to pizza and pasta spot La Lanterna and order the Lasagna alla Bolognese. The meat sauce is super rich and it’s covered in a generous serving of cheese. Some guests say it’s the best they’ve tasted. You can find it on the menu at the restaurant’s sister sites too.”

See the rest of the best lasagnas here.