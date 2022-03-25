This Missouri Restaurant Serves The Best Lasagna In The Whole State

Sinking your fork into a hearty slice of lasagna is probably one of the most satisfying meals out there, and although it’s always delicious when it’s homemade, there are tons of places to go and order some. That’s why Love Food is pointing out the best lasagne in your state. The ultimate food publisher wrote in its recent rankings:

“With its layers of pasta, rich meat sauce and bubbling cheese, lasagne is a near perfect food – and nothing beats one that's made for you. These lasagnes, from the Neapolitan to the northern Italian, are exemplary of how the dish should be prepared. Read on and find out where to eat the best lasagne in your state.”

So, which lasagna stands out the most in Missouri? Love Food recommends the lasagne at Cupini’s, located in Kansas City. Here’s why it stands out among the rest, according to Love Food:

“Family business Cupini’s makes everything from scratch including the pasta and marinara for its signature beef lasagne. Customers are impressed by how light it is and the large portion size for the price. It’s also always served hot, which should go without saying, but being served cold lasagne is a surprisingly common problem.”

