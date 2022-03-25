This Omaha Restaurant Serves The Best Lasagna In Nebraska

Sinking your fork into a hearty slice of lasagna is probably one of the most satisfying meals out there, and although it’s always delicious when it’s homemade, there are tons of places to go and order some. That’s why Love Food is pointing out the best lasagne in your state. The ultimate food publisher wrote in its recent rankings:

“With its layers of pasta, rich meat sauce and bubbling cheese, lasagne is a near perfect food – and nothing beats one that's made for you. These lasagnes, from the Neapolitan to the northern Italian, are exemplary of how the dish should be prepared. Read on and find out where to eat the best lasagne in your state.”

So, which lasagna stands out the most in Nebraska? Love Food recommends the lasagne at The Blackstone Meatball, located in Omaha. Here’s why it stands out among the rest, according to Love Food:

“Surprisingly the best place for lasagne in Nebraska is meatball restaurant The Blackstone Meatball which has two locations in Blackstone District and West Omaha. The Classic Lasagna is made with beef and your choice of sauce with options including braised pork shoulder and sun-dried tomato pesto. It has lovely toasted edges.”

See the rest of the best lasagnas here.