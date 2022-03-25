This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Arizona

Waffles are fluffy and delicious. The holes are perfect for holding different toppings, and they can be easily taken from a sweet treat to a savory meal. However, not all waffles are created equal.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best waffles. The website states, "When the urge to eat a waffle arises, you're going to want to enjoy the best of the best. So how about one of these waffle hot spots?"

According to the website, the best waffles in Arizona come from Zuzu Restaurant in Phoenix. Eat This, Not That! explains what sets the restaurant's waffles apart from the rest:

"Don't be deterred that Zuzu is located inside a hotel—this is still the best spot to chow down on some waffles in Arizona. The current menu has a fried chicken and peach cobbler waffle with candied pecans and cayenne spiced milk crumb. Talk about indulgence!"

