This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Louisiana

Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best waffles in each state, from chicken and waffles in the South to decadent dessert waffles up North. According to the site:

"Waffles are the light and crispy cousin of pancakes. Whether you eat a stack for breakfast or dinner, they truly make for a lovely treat."

So which restaurant in Louisiana has the best waffles in the state?

Toast

According to the list, Toast in New Orleans serves the best waffles in all of Louisiana. Try their classic take with butter and maple syrup or sample the dressed-up options like Mima's Blueberry sauce and whipped cream or the fried chicken and waffles with cayenne butter.

Toast has multiple locations around New Orleans. Find you nearest location at the website here.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best waffles in Louisiana:

"Culinary dreams are made in New Orleans, and one dream come true is the waffle sandwich from Toast! This sandwich combines ham, eggs, tomato, avocado, and pimento cheese into one perfect bite."

