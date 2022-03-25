This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

March 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best waffles in each state, from chicken and waffles in the South to decadent dessert waffles up North. According to the site:

"Waffles are the light and crispy cousin of pancakes. Whether you eat a stack for breakfast or dinner, they truly make for a lovely treat."

So which restaurant in Louisiana has the best waffles in the state?

Toast

According to the list, Toast in New Orleans serves the best waffles in all of Louisiana. Try their classic take with butter and maple syrup or sample the dressed-up options like Mima's Blueberry sauce and whipped cream or the fried chicken and waffles with cayenne butter.

Toast has multiple locations around New Orleans. Find you nearest location at the website here.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best waffles in Louisiana:

"Culinary dreams are made in New Orleans, and one dream come true is the waffle sandwich from Toast! This sandwich combines ham, eggs, tomato, avocado, and pimento cheese into one perfect bite."

Check out the full list here to see which restaurants have the best waffles in each state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.