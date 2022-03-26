2 Arrested For Trafficking $10.5 Million In Cocaine

Two men are accused of trafficking hundreds of pounds of cocaine worth more than $10 million, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash were booked for trafficking a controlled substance following a traffic stop near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway at around 2:30 a.m. Friday (March 25), the department confirmed on its verified Twitter account.

Police described the driver as "nervous" and said they're alibi of having only produce on board "didn't add up" before K-9 Officer 'Nuggetz,' a German shepherd, alerted for drugs, leading to a possible search.

"A semi-truck had more than just produce on board. Detectives stopped the truck for erratic driving near I-15 and St. Rose Pkwy around 2:30 a.m. this morning. The nervous driver had a story that didn't add up," the department tweeted on Friday. "Among the load of tomatoes, we found 230 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of $10.5 million dollars."