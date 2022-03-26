Apparent Father Of Teen Murder Victim Arrested In Suspect's Death

Defense attorney John Fuller confirmed Carter was killed and his mother critically wounded in relation to the incident, which took place as they were on their way to a pretrial hearing in relation to the March 28, 2021 deaths of Caleb Johnson and his stepsister Breyiana Brown.

New Orleans Police didn't identify Carter, however, his name was publicly released by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office on Friday (March 25), the AP reports.

Public online information from the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Bokio Johnson was booked on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges, the same that Carter had faced prior to his death.

A second-degree murder charge carries an automatic life sentence if the suspect if convicted.

Fuller told NOLA.com that he intended to argue that Carter provided a false confession in relation to the 2021 murder case, claiming his client was afraid of the actual killer responsible for the crimes.

The attorney didn't respond to the AP's email request Thursday (March 24) asking whether Carter gave him the name of the person he'd claimed was the actual killer and, if so, he provided it to investigators.

Carter was free on a $375,000 bond and due to appear in court in relation to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder at the time of his death.