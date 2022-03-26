Lizzo Stops LA Traffic In Viral Dance Video

Lizzo is taking over!

The "Cuz I Love You" singer said she held up LA traffic on Friday night (March 25) to hop on a viral TikTok dance trend, and dueted a series of videos in the process. Lizzo, along with a group of glammed up backup dancers, broke into a growingly popular choreographed dance in the middle of a crosswalk. The group blazed the streets with the moves set to the intro music of her new TV show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

"We in the middle of Hollywood–– we stopped traffic," the "Rumors" lyricists captioned the video. So far, the video has earned over 30,000 likes.