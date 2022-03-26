Lizzo Stops LA Traffic In Viral Dance Video
By Regina Park
March 26, 2022
Lizzo is taking over!
The "Cuz I Love You" singer said she held up LA traffic on Friday night (March 25) to hop on a viral TikTok dance trend, and dueted a series of videos in the process. Lizzo, along with a group of glammed up backup dancers, broke into a growingly popular choreographed dance in the middle of a crosswalk. The group blazed the streets with the moves set to the intro music of her new TV show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
"We in the middle of Hollywood–– we stopped traffic," the "Rumors" lyricists captioned the video. So far, the video has earned over 30,000 likes.
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is a dance competition that showcases the journey of 13 plus-size women who are seeking to join the Big Grrrls, the singer's background dancers, for her upcoming tour.
The show premiered Friday (March 25) on Amazon Prime Video. The singer and executive producer of the show celebrated the first episode on Twitter, writing, "My show is out today and I'm really at a loss for words... I'm so overwhelmed w gratitude and joy I could cry."
My show is out today and I'm really at a loss for words... I'm so overwhelmed w gratitude and joy I could cry.— LIZZOOOOO (@lizzo) March 25, 2022
On why she launched the show, Lizzo told NBC News "it was important to change the narrative of what a reality competition television show looks like."
"We don't always have to be a cruel," she added. "We can be kind, and we don't have to pit people against each other. I feel like it's hard enough in the dance world already for girls who look like me, so why would I create that environment in my space? If I have the power to change that, why not change that?"