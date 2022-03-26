Rihanna Seems To Be In Love With This Adorable Baby Clothing Item

By Regina Park

March 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna has been making waves in her maternity fashion choices, and she's making sure her baby is ripping the runway, too.

The pregnant Barbadian beauty was spotted in LA on Friday (March 25) shopping at Couture Kids while showing off her ever-growing baby bump in a tailored pink shirt that she kept unbuttoned on the bottom and silky shorts. She kept her look casual with leg warmers and flats.

While browsing the aisles, the expecting Fenty Beauty boss seemed to have found the most perfect clothing item for her baby –– a tiny tan Burberry trench coat. The "Needed Me" songstress was seen picking out a few items for her child and appeared to really love the tiny luxury brand trench coat.

This isn't the first time Rih Rih has been seen shopping for baby items. Earlier this month, the 34-year-old was spotted picking out a baby dress at Target, which led some fans online to believe she might've revealed the sex of her baby. More recently, she was seen at the Kitson baby boutique just this week, grabbing some more baby items.

She is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

Check out the photos of Rihanna's baby shopping trip by clicking HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.