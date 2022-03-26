Rihanna Seems To Be In Love With This Adorable Baby Clothing Item

Rihanna has been making waves in her maternity fashion choices, and she's making sure her baby is ripping the runway, too.

The pregnant Barbadian beauty was spotted in LA on Friday (March 25) shopping at Couture Kids while showing off her ever-growing baby bump in a tailored pink shirt that she kept unbuttoned on the bottom and silky shorts. She kept her look casual with leg warmers and flats.

While browsing the aisles, the expecting Fenty Beauty boss seemed to have found the most perfect clothing item for her baby –– a tiny tan Burberry trench coat. The "Needed Me" songstress was seen picking out a few items for her child and appeared to really love the tiny luxury brand trench coat.

This isn't the first time Rih Rih has been seen shopping for baby items. Earlier this month, the 34-year-old was spotted picking out a baby dress at Target, which led some fans online to believe she might've revealed the sex of her baby. More recently, she was seen at the Kitson baby boutique just this week, grabbing some more baby items.

She is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

