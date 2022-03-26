Sam Hunt Reveals Sex Of Baby On The Way With Estranged Wife

By Dani Medina

March 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Sam Hunt has some big news about his first child on the way...

It's a GIRL!

Hunt let the cat out of the bag earlier this week while he was a guest co-host for Country USA Countdown.

"I haven’t talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way. I have a baby coming in about 8 weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life," the "23" country singer said.

As far as baby names go, Hunt said him and his estranged wife Hannah Lee Fowler are thinking about it. "I want her to be in the world before we name her. I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best," Hunt said.

This baby girl marks the first child for Hunt — and he's sought out advice from the big guns to help him welcome his new daughter into the world. "I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago, we talked about fatherhood, I tried to pick his brain. Over the last 4-5 years, I’ve had a lot of buddies who’ve had their first kids. So I feel I’m ready for it," Hunt said.

Fowler filed for divorce from Hunt last month amid claims of infidelity. According to the filings, Fowler wants primary custody and child support and requested "transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony, and alimony in future."

Sam Hunt
