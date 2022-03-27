#1 Kansas Punches Ticket To Final Four

By Bill Galluccio

March 27, 2022

Miami v Kansas
Photo: Getty Images

The Kanas Jayhawks came alive in the second half of their Elite Eight matchup against the Miami Hurricanes to advance to the Final Four. Kansas trailed 35-26 after the first half and appeared to be the latest team to be upset in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Buoyed by a strong defensive effort, the Jayhawks held the Hurricanes to just 15 points in the second half. They put up 47, to earn a 76-50 victory over the tenth-seeded Hurricanes.

Ochai Agbaji led Kansas with 18 points on 8-12 shooting.

Kansas is the only #1 seed left standing in a wild year which saw multiple upsets, leaving most peoples' brackets busted. #1 Baylor was knocked out in the second round by #8 North Carolina. #1 Arizona and #1 Gonzaga were both knocked out in the Sweet 16 by Houston and Arkansas, respectively. #15 Saint Peter's Peacocks have shocked the world, becoming the lowest seed ever to reach the Elite Eight.

Kansas will take on #2 Villanova on April 2. Duke will take on the winner of the game against St. Peter's and North Carolina.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.