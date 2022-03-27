1 Kansas Punches Ticket To Final Four

The Kanas Jayhawks came alive in the second half of their Elite Eight matchup against the Miami Hurricanes to advance to the Final Four. Kansas trailed 35-26 after the first half and appeared to be the latest team to be upset in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Buoyed by a strong defensive effort, the Jayhawks held the Hurricanes to just 15 points in the second half. They put up 47, to earn a 76-50 victory over the tenth-seeded Hurricanes.

Ochai Agbaji led Kansas with 18 points on 8-12 shooting.

Kansas is the only #1 seed left standing in a wild year which saw multiple upsets, leaving most peoples' brackets busted. #1 Baylor was knocked out in the second round by #8 North Carolina. #1 Arizona and #1 Gonzaga were both knocked out in the Sweet 16 by Houston and Arkansas, respectively. #15 Saint Peter's Peacocks have shocked the world, becoming the lowest seed ever to reach the Elite Eight.

Kansas will take on #2 Villanova on April 2. Duke will take on the winner of the game against St. Peter's and North Carolina.