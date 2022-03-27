2022 Oscars Highlights
By Rose Wythe
March 28, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
The 2022 Academy Awards was full of surprises. Dune cleaned up with five awards, there were glorious reunions onstage with the casts of Pulp Fiction, Juno, White Men Can't Jump, and Billie Eilish and FINNEAS performed "No Time To Die" and then won an Oscar for it. But Will Smith had the most memorable night of all -- from slapping Chris Rock to winning the award for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.
Scroll on to see what you missed!
1 of 41
Beyoncé performs during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 41
DJ Khaled and co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 41
Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 41
Ariana DeBose accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in 'West Side Story' onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 41
Wesley Snipes (L), Rosie Perez (C) and Woody Harrelson speak onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 41
Co-host Regina Hall, Simu Liu, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Timothée Chalamet are seen onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 41
Co-host Regina Hall, Josh Brolin, and Jason Momoa speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 41
Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 41
Pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk (L), pro-surfer Kelly Slater (C) and pro-snowboarder Shaun White speak onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 41
Sebastián Yatra performs onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 41
Lily James, Chloe Bailey, and Naomi Scott speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 41
Wanda Sykes speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 41
Troy Kotsur accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘CODA’ from Youn Yuh-jung onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 41
Simu Liu and Tiffany Haddish speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 41
Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the International Feature Film award for ‘Drive My Car’ from Simu Liu and Tiffany Haddish onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 41
Mila Kunis speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 41
Reba McEntire performs onstage with Travis Barker and Kevin Jonas during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 41
A message in support of Ukraine is displayed on a screen onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 41
British costume designer Jenny Beavan accepts the award for Best Costume Design for 'Cruella' onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 41
John Leguizamo speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 41
Megan Thee Stallion and Luis Fonsi perform onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 41
Becky G, Megan Thee Stallion, and Luis Fonsi perform onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 41
Amy Schumer performs during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 41
Co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 41
Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page, and J.K. Simmons speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
26 of 41
Shawn Mendes and Tracee Ellis Ross speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
27 of 41
Sian Heder (R) accepts the Writing (Adapted Screenplay) award for ‘CODA’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
28 of 41
Rami Malek speaks during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
29 of 41
Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
30 of 41
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish perform onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
31 of 41
Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
32 of 41
Chris Rock and Will Smith are seen onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
33 of 41
Zoë Kravitz and Jake Gyllenhaal speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
34 of 41
Maggie Baird, Claudia Sulewski, FINNEAS, and Billie Eilish attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
35 of 41
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish accept the award for Best Music (Original Song) for "No Time to Die" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
36 of 41
Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
37 of 41
Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola, and Robert De Niro speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
38 of 41
Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Travolta speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
39 of 41
US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'King Richard' onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
40 of 41
Jessica Chastain accepts the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
41 of 41
Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant, Sian Heder, Marlee Matlin, Eugenio Derbez, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger, Justin Maurer, Troy Kotsur, Amy Forsyth, and Philippe Rousselet accept the Best Picture award for ‘CODA.'
Photo: Getty Images