2022 Oscars Highlights

The 2022 Academy Awards was full of surprises. Dune cleaned up with five awards, there were glorious reunions onstage with the casts of Pulp Fiction, Juno, White Men Can't Jump, and Billie Eilish and FINNEAS performed "No Time To Die" and then won an Oscar for it. But Will Smith had the most memorable night of all -- from slapping Chris Rock to winning the award for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

