2022 Oscars Highlights

By Rose Wythe

March 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The 2022 Academy Awards was full of surprises. Dune cleaned up with five awards, there were glorious reunions onstage with the casts of Pulp Fiction, Juno, White Men Can't Jump, and Billie Eilish and FINNEAS performed "No Time To Die" and then won an Oscar for it. But Will Smith had the most memorable night of all -- from slapping Chris Rock to winning the award for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

Scroll on to see what you missed!

1 of 41
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Beyoncé performs during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
DJ Khaled and co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 41
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Ariana DeBose accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in 'West Side Story' onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 41
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Wesley Snipes (L), Rosie Perez (C) and Woody Harrelson speak onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Co-host Regina Hall, Simu Liu, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Timothée Chalamet are seen onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Co-host Regina Hall, Josh Brolin, and Jason Momoa speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 41
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk (L), pro-surfer Kelly Slater (C) and pro-snowboarder Shaun White speak onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Sebastián Yatra performs onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Lily James, Chloe Bailey, and Naomi Scott speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 41
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Wanda Sykes speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Troy Kotsur accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘CODA’ from Youn Yuh-jung onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Simu Liu and Tiffany Haddish speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the International Feature Film award for ‘Drive My Car’ from Simu Liu and Tiffany Haddish onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 41
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Mila Kunis speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Reba McEntire performs onstage with Travis Barker and Kevin Jonas during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 41
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
A message in support of Ukraine is displayed on a screen onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 41
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
British costume designer Jenny Beavan accepts the award for Best Costume Design for 'Cruella' onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 41
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
John Leguizamo speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 41
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Megan Thee Stallion and Luis Fonsi perform onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Becky G, Megan Thee Stallion, and Luis Fonsi perform onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Amy Schumer performs during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page, and J.K. Simmons speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
26 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Shawn Mendes and Tracee Ellis Ross speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
27 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Sian Heder (R) accepts the Writing (Adapted Screenplay) award for ‘CODA’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
28 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Rami Malek speaks during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
29 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
30 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish perform onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
31 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
32 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Chris Rock and Will Smith are seen onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
33 of 41
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Zoë Kravitz and Jake Gyllenhaal speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
34 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Maggie Baird, Claudia Sulewski, FINNEAS, and Billie Eilish attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
35 of 41
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish accept the award for Best Music (Original Song) for "No Time to Die" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
36 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
37 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola, and Robert De Niro speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
38 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Travolta speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
39 of 41
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'King Richard' onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
40 of 41
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Jessica Chastain accepts the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images
41 of 41
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant, Sian Heder, Marlee Matlin, Eugenio Derbez, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger, Justin Maurer, Troy Kotsur, Amy Forsyth, and Philippe Rousselet accept the Best Picture award for ‘CODA.'
Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.