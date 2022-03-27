94th Oscars: The Complete Winners List

The long-awaited 94th Oscars was held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27. The iconic awards show, broadcasting live on ABC, kicked off at 8 p.m. ET. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the Oscars this year, marking the first time for each of the three hosts. Hall, Schumer and Sykes previously said they “want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”

The star-studded lineup of presenters included Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross, among many others. Viewers also caught performances by Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire and more during the show. Here are the nominees and winners:

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose — WINNER

Aunjanue Ellis

Kirsten Dunst

Jessie Buckley

Juli Dench

Best Sound

Dune — WINNER

West Side Story

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

No Time To Die

Best Short Documentary

The Queen of Basketball — WINNER

Lead Me Home

When We Were Bullies

Audible

Three Songs for Benazir

Live Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye — WINNER

On My Mind

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

Please Hold

The Dress

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Best Original Score

Dune — WINNER

The Power of the Dog

Encanto

Don’t Look Up

Madres paralelas

Best Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper — WINNER

Boxballet

Robin Robin

Affairs Of The Art

Beast

Best Film Editing

Dune — WINNER

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

tick, tick…BOOM!

King Richard

Best Production Design

Dune — WINNER

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Picture

Nightmare Alley

Best Picture

Nightmare Alley

Dune

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

King Richard

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Licorice Pizza

West Side Story

CODA — WINNER

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield

Javier Bardem

Will Smith — WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch

Denzel Washington

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain — WINNER

Kristen Stewart

Penelope Cruz

Olivia Colman

Nicole Kidman

Best Original Song

No Time To Die — WINNER

Somehow You Do

Down To Joy

Dos Oruguitas

Be Alive

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto — WINNER

Flee

Raya and the Last Dragon

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

International Feature Film

Flee

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Drive My Car — WINNER

The Hand of God

Best Original Screenplay

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

Belfast

The Worst Person in the World

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur — WINNER

J.K. Simmons

Jessie Plemons

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Ciaran Hinds

Best Director

Jane Campion

Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Paul Thomas Anderson

Kenneth Branagh — WINNER

Steven Spielberg

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Flee

Summer of Soul — WINNER

Writing with Fire

Atticia

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Lost Daughter

Drive My Car

CODA — WINNER

Dune

The Power of the Dog

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

No Time to Die

Best Cinematography

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Dune — WINNER

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Costume Design

Nightmare Alley

Cruella — WINNER

West Side Story

Dune

Cyrano