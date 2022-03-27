94th Oscars: The Complete Winners List
By Kelly Fisher
March 28, 2022
The long-awaited 94th Oscars was held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27. The iconic awards show, broadcasting live on ABC, kicked off at 8 p.m. ET. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the Oscars this year, marking the first time for each of the three hosts. Hall, Schumer and Sykes previously said they “want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”
The star-studded lineup of presenters included Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross, among many others. Viewers also caught performances by Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire and more during the show. Here are the nominees and winners:
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose — WINNER
Aunjanue Ellis
Kirsten Dunst
Jessie Buckley
Juli Dench
Best Sound
Dune — WINNER
West Side Story
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
No Time To Die
Best Short Documentary
The Queen of Basketball — WINNER
Lead Me Home
When We Were Bullies
Audible
Three Songs for Benazir
Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye — WINNER
On My Mind
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
Please Hold
The Dress
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Best Original Score
Dune — WINNER
The Power of the Dog
Encanto
Don’t Look Up
Madres paralelas
Best Animated Short Film
The Windshield Wiper — WINNER
Boxballet
Robin Robin
Affairs Of The Art
Beast
Best Film Editing
Dune — WINNER
The Power of the Dog
Don’t Look Up
tick, tick…BOOM!
King Richard
Best Production Design
Dune — WINNER
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Dune
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
King Richard
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Licorice Pizza
West Side Story
CODA — WINNER
Best Actor
Andrew Garfield
Javier Bardem
Will Smith — WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch
Denzel Washington
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain — WINNER
Kristen Stewart
Penelope Cruz
Olivia Colman
Nicole Kidman
Best Original Song
No Time To Die — WINNER
Somehow You Do
Down To Joy
Dos Oruguitas
Be Alive
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto — WINNER
Flee
Raya and the Last Dragon
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
International Feature Film
Flee
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Drive My Car — WINNER
The Hand of God
Best Original Screenplay
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
King Richard
Belfast
The Worst Person in the World
Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur — WINNER
J.K. Simmons
Jessie Plemons
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Ciaran Hinds
Best Director
Jane Campion
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Paul Thomas Anderson
Kenneth Branagh — WINNER
Steven Spielberg
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Flee
Summer of Soul — WINNER
Writing with Fire
Atticia
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Lost Daughter
Drive My Car
CODA — WINNER
Dune
The Power of the Dog
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
No Time to Die
Best Cinematography
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Dune — WINNER
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Costume Design
Nightmare Alley
Cruella — WINNER
West Side Story
Dune
Cyrano