Nevada Casino To Pay $8 Million For Serving Man Chemicals Instead Of Beer

By Bill Galluccio

March 27, 2022

Pouring beer in glass
Photo: Getty Images

A jury awarded a Nevada man $8 million after he was served a glass containing cleaning chemicals instead of beer. Lon Enwright, 38, went to Barley's Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson to watch a basketball game in 2018 and ordered a sample of the Honey Blonde Ale.

While the bartender allegedly knew that the tap lines were out of service because they were being cleaned, he served Enwright a sample of the beer anyway.

As soon as Enwright took a sip, he began to feel a burning sensation in his mouth and stomach and began to vomit and convulse. Paramedics rushed to the scene and had Enwright drink gallons of water to dilute the caustic chemicals he ingested.

His lawyers said that he suffered permanent damage to his gastrointestinal system. Enwright has to live with a constant burning sensation on his tongue, continues to deal with stomach and esophageal ulcers, and has an increased risk of cancer.

"As a result of defendant's negligence, Dr. Enwright has and will continue to suffer and seek treatment for lifelong internal damage, a lifelong burning sensation in his tongue, loss of taste, ulcers in the esophagus, and permanent damage to bodily tissue," Enwright's lawyers said in a statement.

