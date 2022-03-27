North Carolina Ends St. Peter's Historic NCAA Tournament Run

The St. Peter's Peacocks' historic NCAA Tournament run was ended by the North Carolina Tar Heels in a dominant 69-49 victory.

Armando Becot led the Tar Heels with 20 points on 8-15 shooting. St. Peter's starters couldn't get anything going against the Tar Heels defense as Fousseyni Drame led the entire team with 12 points off the bench. KC Ndefo was the only Peacocks starter in double digits, managing just 10 points.

The Peacocks shocked the world when they knocked off #2 Kentucky in the first round. They then went on to defeat #7 Murray State to advance to the Sweet 16, where they faced off against #3 Purdue. The Peacocks battled back from a 33-29 first-half deficit to shock Purdue in a 67-64 victory, becoming the first-ever 15-seed to reach the Elite Eight.

The Final Four will take place on Saturday, April 2, in New Orleans, where North Carolina will face off against #2 Duke, and #1 Kansas will take on #2 Villanova.