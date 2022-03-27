Rapper Chika Shares Update After Posting Letter Suggesting Suicide Attempt

By Regina Park

March 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rapper Chika shared an update Sunday morning (March 27) a day after posting a heartbreaking letter suggesting she planned to end her life.

"alive. wanna go home," a tweet from the Grammy-nominated lyricist's official account just after 10 a.m. reads. Chika shocked many on Saturday (March 26), sharing a lengthy statement on Instagram Story detailing a possible suicide attempt and suggesting that she would "find the right way."

"i went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because i don't want to, but because the metal stairs were scary," Chika wrote in part. "it looks like crying wolf, but it's not," she added later in the letter, "it's just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way. i am tired of myself too."

Law enforcement sources in California told TMZ they were called to Chika's North Hollywood apartment Saturday afternoon (March 26) to perform a wellness check, but the rapper wasn't at home.

Fellow rapper and XXL 2020 Freshman Class member Latto tweeted in support of Chika, joining fans and other supporters in sending positive thoughts and prayers to the "Songs About You" lyricist.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

