Rapper Chika shared an update Sunday morning (March 27) a day after posting a heartbreaking letter suggesting she planned to end her life.

"alive. wanna go home," a tweet from the Grammy-nominated lyricist's official account just after 10 a.m. reads. Chika shocked many on Saturday (March 26), sharing a lengthy statement on Instagram Story detailing a possible suicide attempt and suggesting that she would "find the right way."

"i went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because i don't want to, but because the metal stairs were scary," Chika wrote in part. "it looks like crying wolf, but it's not," she added later in the letter, "it's just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way. i am tired of myself too."