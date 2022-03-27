R&B Singer Keith Martin Found Dead In The Philippines

By Regina Park

March 27, 2022

Photo: Instagram @keithmartinmusic

R&B singer Keith Martin was found dead in The Philippines on Friday (March 25) at the age of 57.

Building workers in Quezon City discovered Martin lifeless after neighbors alerted them to a foul odor coming from his condo. According to reports, experts estimate that the Washington, D.C. native had been dead for a week. No cause of death has been revealed publicly.

Martin was best known for his 1995 ballads "Because of You" and "Never Find Someone Like You" which was featured in the blockbuster hit film Bad Boys and charted on Billboard. He moved to Manila in 2014 to serve as an in-house producer for record label, EMI Philippines.

"In shock and in disbelief.. You will be missed, Keith Martin.. Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remembered," Filipina R&B singer-songwriter Kyla wrote on Twitter Friday morning (March 25).

"RIP Keith Martin. 'Because of you my life has changed, thank you for the love and the joy you bring,'" Indonesian singer-actress Andien Aisyah wrote online in tribute of Martin.

