R&B Singer Keith Martin Found Dead In The Philippines

R&B singer Keith Martin was found dead in The Philippines on Friday (March 25) at the age of 57.

Building workers in Quezon City discovered Martin lifeless after neighbors alerted them to a foul odor coming from his condo. According to reports, experts estimate that the Washington, D.C. native had been dead for a week. No cause of death has been revealed publicly.



Martin was best known for his 1995 ballads "Because of You" and "Never Find Someone Like You" which was featured in the blockbuster hit film Bad Boys and charted on Billboard. He moved to Manila in 2014 to serve as an in-house producer for record label, EMI Philippines.