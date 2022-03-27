Russian Soldier Surrenders Tank For $10,000, Ukrainian Citizenship: Report

By Bill Galluccio

March 27, 2022

Volnovakha, which fell under the control of Russia
Photo: Anadolu

Russian soldier reportedly offered to surrender a tank to Ukrainian forces in exchange for $10,000 and Ukrainian citizenship. Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Victor Andrusiv claimed the soldier, identified as "Misha," sent a text message to Ukrainian officials saying he was willing to surrender.

"The Russians are giving up!" Andrusiv wrote on Facebook, according to the Daily Mail.

"Misha said that there was almost no food left, military management is chaotic and practically absent. Demoralization is colossal," he continued.

The soldier told Ukrainian officials that two of his fellow squadmates fled back to Russia, and his commanding officer threatened to execute him.

Andrusiv said that intelligence officials made plans to pick up the tank in a secure location and used a drone to ensure they weren't being led into an ambush. The Russian soldier was detained and taken prisoner. Andrusiv said that he will be held until the war is over.

"Until the war ends, he will live in comfortable conditions with a TV, phone, kitchen, and shower," Adrusiv said, adding that he will be given the opportunity to apply for Ukrainian citizenship.

