Sebastián Yatra Delivers Emotional 'Dos Oruguitas' Encanto Performance

Sebastián Yatra delivered an emotional performance of 'Dos Oruguitas' from the Encanto soundtrack at the Oscars 2022 stage on Sunday (March 27.)

The Columbian singer and songwriter was introduced by Encanto actress Stephanie Beatriz. Yatra sang the acoustic ballad in front of a tropical landscape full of palm trees and plants, with butterflies embroidered on his tux. Two dancers dressed in traditional Colombian clothing danced while he sang the song, leaving Columbian fans more than thrilled. Fans called the performance "beautiful" and said that they had to "hold back tears."

The song is nominated for Best Original Song and is up against Beyoncé’s King Richard song “ Be Alive ,” Billie Eilish and Finneas’ James Bond song “ No Time to Die ,” and music from Belfast and Four Good Days. Encanto won the award for Best Animated Feature shortly after the performance. Lin-Manuel Miranda was behind the soundtrack to the film but unfortunately was unable to attend the award show due to his wife testing positive for COVID-19 days prior.

The Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theatre after last year's show was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes are the hosts of this year's show; this being the first time since 2018 that the Oscars have had a host. Performances are expected from Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire, with Beyonce opening the show with a stunning performance.