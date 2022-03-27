See Every Star On The 2022 Oscars Red Carpet
March 27, 2022
Hollywood celebrated all that is great in film on Sunday night (March 27) when the industry came together for the 94th Academy Awards. Before the ceremony, hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Skyes, and Amy Schumer, all eyes were on the red carpet outside of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California where the brightest stars in Hollywood gathered in their finest. Among the many showstoppers included Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes and Keith Urban.
Billie Eilish
Photo: Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
Photo: Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Getty Images
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Photo: Getty Images
Reba McEntire
Photo: Getty Images
H.E.R.
Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Colman
Photo: Getty Images
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images
Kevin Jonas
Photo: Getty Images
HAIM
Photo: Getty Images
Becky G
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Photo: Getty Images
DJ Khaled
Photo: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Photo: Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet
Photo: Getty Images
Halle Bailey
Photo: Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Photo: Getty Images
Amy Schumer
Photo: Getty Images
Chloe Bailey
Photo: Getty Images
Regina Hall
Photo: Getty Images
Wanda Sykes
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart
Photo: Getty Images
Ciarán Hinds
Photo: Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo: Getty Images
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Photo: Getty Images
Sonia Yuan, Park Yu-rim, Jin Dae-yeon and Ahn Hwitae
Photo: Getty Images
Rachel Zegler
Photo: Getty Images
Wesley Snipes
Photo: Getty Images
Sebastián Yatra
Photo: Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Photo: Getty Images
Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson
Photo: Getty Images
Kenneth Branagh
Photo: Getty Images
Naomi Scott
Photo: Getty Images
Sean Combs
Photo: Getty Images
Simu Liu
Photo: Getty Images
Tyler Perry
Photo: Getty Images
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
Photo: Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya
Photo: Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Photo: Getty Images
Fatima Farheen Mirza and Riz Ahmed
Photo: Getty Images
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Photo: Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Photo: Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal
Photo: Getty Images
Serena Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal
Photo: Getty Images
Jill Scott
Photo: Getty Images
Jessie Buckley
Photo: Getty Images
Venus Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Emilia Jones
Photo: Getty Images
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner
Photo: Getty Images
(L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Sian Heder, Amy Forsyth and Daniel Durant
Photo: Getty Images
John Leguizamo
Photo: Getty Images
Nate Parker
Photo: Getty Images
Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield
Photo: Getty Images
Judi Dench and Sam Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Photo: Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst
Photo: Getty Images
Eugenio Derbez
Photo: Getty Images
David Oyelowo
Photo: Getty Images
Joe Walker
Photo: Getty Images
Jane Campion
Photo: Getty Images
Jacob Elordi
Photo: Getty Images
Luis Fonsi
Photo: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Photo: Getty Images
Rami Malek
Photo: Getty Images
Stephanie Beatriz and Brad Hoss
Photo: Getty Images
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Photo: Getty Images
Rebecca Phillipou and Kodi Smit-McPhee
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Photo: Getty Images
Wilmer Valderrama
Photo: Getty Images
Carolina Gaitán
Photo: Getty Images
Jason Momoa
Photo: Getty Images
Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin
Photo: Getty Images
Shaun White
Photo: Getty Images
Yoon Yeo-jeong
Photo: Getty Images
Jude Hill
Photo: Getty Images
Demi Singleto
Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
Niecy Nash
Photo: Getty Images
Maddie Ziegler
Photo: Getty Images
Saniyya Sidney
Photo: Getty Images
Tati Gabrielle
Photo: Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Photo: Getty Images
Aunjanue Ellis
Photo: Getty Images
Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria Campano
Photo: Getty Images
DJ D-Nice
Photo: Getty Images
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson
Photo: Getty Images
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Moreno
Photo: Getty Images