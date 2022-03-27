See Every Star On The 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

March 27, 2022

Hollywood celebrated all that is great in film on Sunday night (March 27) when the industry came together for the 94th Academy Awards. Before the ceremony, hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Skyes, and Amy Schumer, all eyes were on the red carpet outside of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California where the brightest stars in Hollywood gathered in their finest. Among the many showstoppers included Zendaya, Billie EilishMegan Thee StallionShawn Mendes and Keith Urban. Keep scrolling to see what your favorite stars wore for the big night! wore for the big night!

1 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Billie Eilish
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Shawn Mendes
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 89
ABC's Coverage Of The 94th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Reba McEntire
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
H.E.R.
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Olivia Colman
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Jonas
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
HAIM
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Becky G
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 89
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Sofia Carson
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
DJ Khaled
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Timothée Chalamet
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Halle Bailey
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Nicole Kidman
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy Schumer
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chloe Bailey
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Regina Hall
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Wanda Sykes
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kristen Stewart
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ciarán Hinds
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 89
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 89
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Photo: Getty Images
26 of 89
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Sonia Yuan, Park Yu-rim, Jin Dae-yeon and Ahn Hwitae
Photo: Getty Images
27 of 89
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Rachel Zegler
Photo: Getty Images
28 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Wesley Snipes
Photo: Getty Images
29 of 89
ABC's Coverage Of The 94th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Sebastián Yatra
Photo: Getty Images
30 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Cynthia Erivo
Photo: Getty Images
31 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson
Photo: Getty Images
32 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kenneth Branagh
Photo: Getty Images
33 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Naomi Scott
Photo: Getty Images
34 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Sean Combs
Photo: Getty Images
35 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Simu Liu
Photo: Getty Images
36 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Tyler Perry
Photo: Getty Images
37 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
Photo: Getty Images
38 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Daniel Kaluuya
Photo: Getty Images
39 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Photo: Getty Images
40 of 89
ABC's Coverage Of The 94th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Fatima Farheen Mirza and Riz Ahmed
Photo: Getty Images
41 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Photo: Getty Images
42 of 89
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Zoe Kravitz
Photo: Getty Images
43 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jake Gyllenhaal
Photo: Getty Images
44 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Serena Williams
Photo: Getty Images
45 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal
Photo: Getty Images
46 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jill Scott
Photo: Getty Images
47 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jessie Buckley
Photo: Getty Images
48 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Venus Williams
Photo: Getty Images
49 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Emilia Jones
Photo: Getty Images
50 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner
Photo: Getty Images
51 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
(L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Sian Heder, Amy Forsyth and Daniel Durant
Photo: Getty Images
52 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
John Leguizamo
Photo: Getty Images
53 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Nate Parker
Photo: Getty Images
54 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield
Photo: Getty Images
55 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Judi Dench and Sam Williams
Photo: Getty Images
56 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ariana DeBose
Photo: Getty Images
57 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kirsten Dunst
Photo: Getty Images
58 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Eugenio Derbez
Photo: Getty Images
59 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
David Oyelowo
Photo: Getty Images
60 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Joe Walker
Photo: Getty Images
61 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jane Campion
Photo: Getty Images
62 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jacob Elordi
Photo: Getty Images
63 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Luis Fonsi
Photo: Getty Images
64 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong'o
Photo: Getty Images
65 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Rami Malek
Photo: Getty Images
66 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Stephanie Beatriz and Brad Hoss
Photo: Getty Images
67 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Photo: Getty Images
68 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Rebecca Phillipou and Kodi Smit-McPhee
Photo: Getty Images
69 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jessica Chastain
Photo: Getty Images
70 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Wilmer Valderrama
Photo: Getty Images
71 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Carolina Gaitán
Photo: Getty Images
72 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jason Momoa
Photo: Getty Images
73 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin
Photo: Getty Images
74 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Shaun White
Photo: Getty Images
75 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Yoon Yeo-jeong
Photo: Getty Images
76 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jude Hill
Photo: Getty Images
77 of 89
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Demi Singleto
Photo: Getty Images
78 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
79 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Niecy Nash
Photo: Getty Images
80 of 89
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Maddie Ziegler
Photo: Getty Images
81 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Saniyya Sidney
Photo: Getty Images
82 of 89
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Tati Gabrielle
Photo: Getty Images
83 of 89
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Photo: Getty Images
84 of 89
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Aunjanue Ellis
Photo: Getty Images
85 of 89
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria Campano
Photo: Getty Images
86 of 89
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
DJ D-Nice
Photo: Getty Images
87 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson
Photo: Getty Images
88 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem
Photo: Getty Images
89 of 89
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Rita Moreno
Photo: Getty Images
    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.