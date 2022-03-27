See Every Star On The 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Hollywood celebrated all that is great in film on Sunday night (March 27) when the industry came together for the 94th Academy Awards. Before the ceremony, hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Skyes, and Amy Schumer, all eyes were on the red carpet outside of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California where the brightest stars in Hollywood gathered in their finest. Among the many showstoppers included Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes and Keith Urban. Keep scrolling to see what your favorite stars wore for the big night! wore for the big night!