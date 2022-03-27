Shirtless Timothée Chalamet Hits The Oscars Red Carpet & Twitter Is Gawking

By Kelly Fisher

March 27, 2022

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet hit the red carpet at the 94th Oscars on Sunday (March 27), opting not to wear a shirt under his shimmering suit jacket — and Twitter users couldn’t stop gawking at the photos. Fan accounts quickly started sharing photos and videos of the Dune star, saying that Chalamet is an “icon” and the “sexiest man at the oscars this year.”

The Oscars, which is making a comeback this year after last year’s show was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27. It will be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Officials previously announced that Regina HallAmy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the Oscars this year, marking the first time for each of the three hosts. Hall, Schumer and Sykes said they “want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”

There’s a star-studded lineup of presenters expected throughout the evening, including Halle BaileySean “Diddy” CombsJamie Lee CurtisWoody HarrelsonSamuel L. JacksonShawn MendesTyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross, among others. Viewers can also expect performances by Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire during the show.

