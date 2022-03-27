Shirtless Timothée Chalamet Hits The Oscars Red Carpet & Twitter Is Gawking
By Kelly Fisher
March 27, 2022
Timothée Chalamet hit the red carpet at the 94th Oscars on Sunday (March 27), opting not to wear a shirt under his shimmering suit jacket — and Twitter users couldn’t stop gawking at the photos. Fan accounts quickly started sharing photos and videos of the Dune star, saying that Chalamet is an “icon” and the “sexiest man at the oscars this year.”
The Oscars, which is making a comeback this year after last year’s show was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27. It will be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Officials previously announced that Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the Oscars this year, marking the first time for each of the three hosts. Hall, Schumer and Sykes said they “want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”
There’s a star-studded lineup of presenters expected throughout the evening, including Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross, among others. Viewers can also expect performances by Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire during the show.
NO ONE IS DOING LIKE TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET— musetta - timothée chalamet daily (@Musetta_May) March 27, 2022
pic.twitter.com/TJU7Yx6MR0
no thoughts just timothée chalamet walking— line (@liIyvogue) March 27, 2022
pic.twitter.com/zZeJHSQhWb
timothée chalamet being an icon as he damn should #Oscar pic.twitter.com/dncKXGkZe8— 💭 (@safefortimmy) March 27, 2022
timothée chalamet sexiest man at the oscars this year THE VOTES ARE IN pic.twitter.com/KN4Excm7DB— paige DUNE SWEEP (@laurieslaurence) March 27, 2022
Timothée Chalamet with Shaun White tonight at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HRGLnrtxcN— Timothée Chalamet Fans (@TimotheeUpdates) March 27, 2022