The event was reportedly star-studded with Leonardo DiCaprio, Venus and Serena Williams, , Kaia Gerber and Tobey McGuire, and fellow rappers YG, and Tyga all in attendance.

Travis attended the event by himself –– Kylie Jenner didn't come, the outlet reported. The rapper was seen socializing and enjoying himself.

He's currently facing multiple lawsuits related to the Astroworld festival tragedy, including one that is seeking $750 million and another for $2 billion.