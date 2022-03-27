Travis Scott Performs For The First Time Since Astroworld Festival Tragedy
By Regina Park
March 27, 2022
Travis Scott made a return to the stage Saturday night (March 26), giving his first performance in months.
According to TMZ, the "Goosebumps" rapper attended a private pre-Oscars party at a home in Bel-Air, where he performed a set. Travis combined rapping and DJ-ing during the set, and he kept things pretty short, the outlet reported.
Video obtained by TMZ and posted on social media shows parts of Travis' performance, with the Houston native commanding the DJ board as he's performing his 2018 Drake-assisted song "Sicko Mode." The small crowd circled around him, with phones out capturing the moment for themselves.
Though brief, it marks the first time Travis has performed since the November Astroworld Festival tragedy, in which ten people lost their lives and hundreds others injured.
Travis Scott performing at a pre oscars party in LA pic.twitter.com/I7P1HWzc7R— 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) March 27, 2022
The event was reportedly star-studded with Leonardo DiCaprio, Venus and Serena Williams, , Kaia Gerber and Tobey McGuire, and fellow rappers YG, and Tyga all in attendance.
Travis attended the event by himself –– Kylie Jenner didn't come, the outlet reported. The rapper was seen socializing and enjoying himself.
He's currently facing multiple lawsuits related to the Astroworld festival tragedy, including one that is seeking $750 million and another for $2 billion.