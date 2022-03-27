Watch Billie Eilish's Haunting 'No Time To Die' Performance

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took the Oscars 2022 stage on Sunday (March 27) for a haunting performance of "No Time To Die."

Rami Malek introduced the duo, and the performance began with Finneas on piano and Billie on vocals. Billie's soft vocals were joined by an orchestra which gave for an eerie and show-stopping rendition. The singer donned an oversized black shirt and pants, and at the end of the song, the siblings shared a sweet hug. Beyonce and Kirsten Dunst are both seen smiling and clapping afterward. Billie walked the red carpet earlier rocking a stunning black dress with rows of ruffles, alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas who wore a black tuxedo. The siblings won an Oscar for their song “No Time To Die,” which was written for the James Bond film of the same name.

The Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theatre after last year's show was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes are the hosts of this year's show; this being the first time since 2018 that the Oscars have had a host. Performances have included Reba McEntire, Beyonce opening the show, Sebastian Yatra, and the Encanto cast joined by Megan Thee Stallion.