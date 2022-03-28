12-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Cousin, Herself During Instagram Livestream

A 12-year-old girl and her 14-year-old cousin were both shot in the head during a livestream on Instagram. The girl's grandmother, Susan Dyson, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the girl, Paris Harvey, and her cousin Kuaron Harvey were filming in the bathroom of a home their family had rented to celebrate multiple birthdays.

During the video, they started to play with a handgun when it went accidentally discharged, striking Kauron in the head. As Paris went to pick up the gun, it went off again, this time hitting Paris in the head. Both children were pronounced dead at the scene.

While the police have labeled the shooting a murder-suicide, Dyson said it was just a horrible accident.

"It wasn't a situation where they were arguing or anything like that," said Dyson. "They were playing with the gun when they shouldn't have been. Of course, they shouldn't have been doing it. I think it just went off. It went off by mistake."

Paris' mother, Shinise Harvey, agreed with Dyson's assessment of the shooting.

"It was no murder. It wasn't a suicide," she told the newspaper. "It was a freak accident. It happened."

Investigators are trying to determine who owned the gun and how it ended up in the hands of Paris and Kuaron. They have not said if anybody will face charges as a result of the shooting.