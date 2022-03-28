Bills Announce Massive New Stadium Deal

The Buffalo Bills have announced a massive new agreement to remain in Orchard Park long-term.

Pegula Sports EVP Ron Raccuia confirmed the 30-year, $1.4 billion extension to reporters at the NFL's annual owners meeting in Palm Beach, Florida Monday (March 28), NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.

Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula also confirmed the deal in an official statement on the team's official website and New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed the state would provide "a $600 million investment," which is "less than half the cost of the stadium."

"We took another step today to solidify our collective goal of constructing a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park," the statement read. "We are grateful for the time, efforts and unwavering commitment made by Governor Hochul and her team throughout this process. While there are more hurdles to clear before getting to the finish line, we feel our public-private partnership between New York State, Erie County, led by County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and the National Football League will get us there."