Couch 'Accidentally' Catches Fire, Causes $300,000 Worth Of Damage To Home

Firefighters revealed a costly house fire in Oregon stemmed from flaming furniture, according to KMTR.

The Coos Bay Fire Department dispatched crews to a house fire on Crocker Street around 2 p.m. Friday (March 25). The North Bend Fire Department also responded to the scene, where flames were spewing from the front and north sides of the house. Fire officials added the home was occupied at the time of the fire.

"A working smoke alarm in the house alerted the occupants in time for all three to escape without injury," according to CBFD. "All three occupants were evaluated by Bay Cities Ambulance on scene. Three pets are unaccounted for at this time, but are believed to have also escaped the fire and smoke."

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes and figured out what caused the fire. An investigation found that the flames accidentally started on a couch. No word on how the couch caught on fire in the first place.

Reporters say it's going to cost an estimated $300,000 for repairs and to replace personal belongings.

This isn't the only odd fire story to happen this year. Earlier this year, the public learned why an Oregon restaurant was shut down for months: freshly-washed towels suddenly going up in flames.