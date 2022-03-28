Elon Musk Says He 'Supposedly' Has COVID Again

By Bill Galluccio

March 28, 2022

GERMANY-ECONOMY-AUTOMOBILE-TESLA
Photo: Getty Images

Elon Musk announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

"I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," the billionaire wrote on Twitter.

He also questioned whether the new variants of the coronavirus should be considered the same virus.

"Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it's not Covid-19 anymore?" Musk wondered, referring to the Ship of Theseus thought experiment, which asks if something is still the same after all of its components have been replaced.

Musk previously tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020. At the time, he questioned the accuracy of the tests after testing positive and negative two times each for the virus on the same day. As a result of his positive tests, Musk was forced to quarantine ahead of a SpaceX launch that sent astronauts to the International Space Station.

While Musk has spoken out against vaccine mandates, he previously said that he and his family are vaccinated.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.