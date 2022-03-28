Elon Musk Says He 'Supposedly' Has COVID Again

Elon Musk announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

"I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," the billionaire wrote on Twitter.

He also questioned whether the new variants of the coronavirus should be considered the same virus.

"Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it's not Covid-19 anymore?" Musk wondered, referring to the Ship of Theseus thought experiment, which asks if something is still the same after all of its components have been replaced.

Musk previously tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020. At the time, he questioned the accuracy of the tests after testing positive and negative two times each for the virus on the same day. As a result of his positive tests, Musk was forced to quarantine ahead of a SpaceX launch that sent astronauts to the International Space Station.

While Musk has spoken out against vaccine mandates, he previously said that he and his family are vaccinated.