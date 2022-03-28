Florence + The Machine Announce North American Tour: See The Dates
By Katrina Nattress
March 28, 2022
Florence + The Machine are gearing up to release their latest album Dance Fever on May 13, and a few months later they'll be touring North America in support.
After a pair of “special, intimate shows” on April 29 in Los Angeles and May 6 in New York, Florence Welch and company plan to head back to North America in September, beginning their trek on September 2 in Montreal and wrapping up October 14 in LA. Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg will support on various dates, and one dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Choose Love in its mission to aid refugees worldwide.
Tickets go on sale Friday (April 1) at 10am local time. Get more info at Florence + The Machine's official website, and check out the announcement plus a full list of dates below.
Dance Fever North America 🌕✨— florence welch (@florencemachine) March 28, 2022
With support from @arloparks, @samfendermusic, @wetlegband, @KingPrincess69, @Jbrekkie & @YvesTumor on selected dates. See poster for full details.🩸🫀
General sale Fri April 1st, 10am local. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to @chooselove pic.twitter.com/4jKxJK9DT3
Florence + The Machine North American Tour Dates
April 29 Los Angeles Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 6 Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center New York, NY
September 2 Place Bell Montreal, QC*
September 3 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON*
September 7 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL†
September 8 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN†
September 10 Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkson, MI†
September 12 Capital One Area Washington, D.C.†
September 14 TD Garden Boston, MA†
September 16 Madison Square Garden New York, NY†
September 20 Ascend Amphitheatre Nashville, TN‡
September 21 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA‡
September 23 Amway Center Orlando, FL‡
September 24 FTX Arena Miami, FL‡
September 27 Moody Center Austin, TX§
September 28 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX§
October 1 Ball Arena Denver, CO
October 4 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC**
October 6 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA††
October 7 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR**
October 9 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA††
October 12 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, CA††
October 14 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
*with Arlo Parks
†with Sam Fender
‡with King Princess
§with Yves Tumor
**with Japanese Breakfast
††with Wet Leg