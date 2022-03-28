Florence + The Machine Announce North American Tour: See The Dates

Florence + The Machine are gearing up to release their latest album Dance Fever on May 13, and a few months later they'll be touring North America in support.

After a pair of “special, intimate shows” on April 29 in Los Angeles and May 6 in New York, Florence Welch and company plan to head back to North America in September, beginning their trek on September 2 in Montreal and wrapping up October 14 in LA. Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg will support on various dates, and one dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Choose Love in its mission to aid refugees worldwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday (April 1) at 10am local time. Get more info at Florence + The Machine's official website, and check out the announcement plus a full list of dates below.