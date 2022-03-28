Kelsea Ballerini Hilariously Points Out Her 'Out Of Character' Choice

Kelsea Ballerini took to TikTok today (March 28) to share the "out of character" choice she recently made. The choice? She painted her nails yellow. It may seem mundane, but Kelsea made her fans crack up with the way she explained her regret in the hilarious video!

According to the country singer, "spring has not sprung in good old Nashville," and this is an issue due to her being "codependent" on sunshine. She explains that she needs it to be happy and that it's not "giving" what she needs it to. Kelsea of course thought that yellow and sunshine go hand in hand, but now she regrets her decision. Instead of her yellow nails "giving spring break," she compared them to a naked french fry with no condiment, peep without easter, yellow snow, and even egg yolk.

"and it was all yellow," she captioned the video, referencing Coldplay. Kelsea clearly wasn't happy with her look today, as she compared herself to Miss Trunchbull from Matilda. She ends the video with a pageant wave, poking fun at her hair.

Watch the video below.