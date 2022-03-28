Milk of Magnesia, Generic Tylenol Recalled Over Contamination Risk

By Bill Galluccio

March 28, 2022

Milk of magnesia in a glass
Photo: Getty Images

Plastikon Healthcare announced it is voluntarily recalling Milk of Magnesia products and generic Tylenol over concerns the medications may be contaminated.

The recalled products included three lots of Milk of Magnesia 2400 mg/30 mL Oral Suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen 650mg/ 20.3mL, and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide 1200mg/Aluminum Hydroxide 1200mg/Simethicone 120mg per 30 mL.

"This product potentially could result in illness due to intestinal distress, such as diarrhea or abdominal pain. Individuals with a compromised immune system have a higher probability of developing a wide-spread, potentially life-threatening infection when ingesting or otherwise orally exposed to products contaminated by micro-organisms," the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

The agency noted that it has not received any complaints of illness due to the recalled products.

The products were distributed to hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes across the country. Any facility with the medications should cease using them immediately and quarantine them. Plastikon Healthcare said it has reached out to its direct customers and is arranging for the recalled drugs to be returned.

