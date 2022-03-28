Over 19,000 People Flee Wildfire Near Boulder, 120 Acres Burned

Over 19,000 people were forced to evacuate after a wildfire started ripping through Colorado over the weekend, according to CBS Denver.

Dubbed the NCAR Fire for its proximity to the National Center for Atmospheric Research, the huge blaze has already consumed 122 acres of land with zero containment by around 6 p.m. Saturday (March 26), according to emergency officials.

“You could see flicks of flames 40 to 50 feet high coming over the top of the ridge, and people quickly started dispersing,” Anthony Wermann, who was hiking at the time, told reporters. Large clouds of smoke caught on camera billowing from the forests of the foothills. A news station meteorologist says heavy winds are also making the fire more treacherous.