See How Much Rain Is Expected for Arizona's 2022 Monsoon Season

The National Weather Service in Phoenix is predicting a very wet and active monsoon for Arizona in 2022. AZ Central reported that there is nearly a 70% chance that the state will reach near or above normal precipitation.

This follows the driest monsoon season on record in 2020 and one of the wettest monsoon seasons on record in 2021. In 2021, average rainfall from June to September for Arizona reached about 7.93 inches. That made it the 20th wettest monsoon season on record since 1895.

Marvin Percha, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, said, "Many areas saw record monsoon rainfall. It was a very wet monsoon. Of course, the year before that was the driest on record."

So how would an active monsoons season benefit the state?

Percha explains, "If we get normal or above normal rain, it reduces fire danger levels. That's what we'd like to see, having that rain to benefit both vegetation and the animal life."

What causes monsoon season?

The NWS says that high pressure in the atmosphere over northern Mexico strengthens and drift northward. This causes the regular weather patterns to reverse across the Southwest. That flow causes high levels of moisture to gather across the desert landscape.